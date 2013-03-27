TABLE-Daiei -2012/13 group forecast

BRIEF-Beacon Roofing settles litigation against SRS Distribution
* Beacon Roofing Supply announces settlement of litigation against SRS Distribution, Inc.
Mar 27 (Reuters) - Daiei Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full Year to Full Year to Feb 28, 2013 Feb 28, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 831.00 843.00 Operating loss 2.70 1.50 Recurring loss 3.70 loss 1.00 Net loss 3.70 loss 5.00 EPS loss 18.60 yen loss 25.14 yen NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Century Casinos receives approval of proposed century mile racing entertainment centre in northern alberta
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: