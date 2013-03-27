TABLE-Daiei -2012/13 group forecast

Mar 27 (Reuters) - Daiei Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full Year to Full Year to Feb 28, 2013 Feb 28, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 831.00 843.00 Operating loss 2.70 1.50 Recurring loss 3.70 loss 1.00 Net loss 3.70 loss 5.00 EPS loss 18.60 yen loss 25.14 yen NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.