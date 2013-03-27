版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 27日 星期三 14:40 BJT

TABLE-Daiei -2012/13 group forecast

Mar 27 (Reuters) -
              Daiei Inc     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Feb 28, 2013      Feb 28, 2013   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Revenues        831.00            843.00      
  Operating      loss 2.70            1.50      
  Recurring      loss 3.70         loss 1.00    
  Net            loss 3.70         loss 5.00    
  EPS         loss 18.60 yen    loss 25.14 yen  
  NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator.    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐