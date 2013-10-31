版本:
TABLE-Kyocera -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters)- 
          Kyocera Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales              699.66              608.43          1.43 trln  
                   (+15.0 pct)         (+0.7 pct)       (+11.7 pct) 
  Operating           58.20               25.89           140.00    
                  (+124.8 pct)         (-61.8 pct)      (+82.0 pct) 
  Pretax              69.05               35.73           150.00    
                   (+93.3 pct)         (-52.7 pct)      (+48.0 pct) 
  Net                 42.93               25.37            96.00    
                   (+69.2 pct)         (-45.8 pct)      (+44.4 pct) 
  EPS              117.02 yen           69.15 yen       261.67 yen  
  EPS Diluted      117.02 yen           69.15 yen                   
  Ann Div                              120.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div           80.00 yen           60.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               60.00 yen        40.00 yen  
  NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, 
 highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and
  capacitors. 

