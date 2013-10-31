TABLE-Kyocera -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters)- Kyocera Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 699.66 608.43 1.43 trln (+15.0 pct) (+0.7 pct) (+11.7 pct) Operating 58.20 25.89 140.00 (+124.8 pct) (-61.8 pct) (+82.0 pct) Pretax 69.05 35.73 150.00 (+93.3 pct) (-52.7 pct) (+48.0 pct) Net 42.93 25.37 96.00 (+69.2 pct) (-45.8 pct) (+44.4 pct) EPS 117.02 yen 69.15 yen 261.67 yen EPS Diluted 117.02 yen 69.15 yen Ann Div 120.00 yen -Q2 Div 80.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q4 Div 60.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and capacitors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.