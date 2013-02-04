TABLE-Hitachi -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Feb 4 (Reuters)- Hitachi Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 6.47 trln 6.84 trln 8.90 trln (-5.4 pct) (+1.1 pct) (-7.9 pct) Operating 231.94 265.73 420.00 (-12.7 pct) (-21.4 pct) (+1.9 pct) Pretax 175.68 216.99 330.00 (-19.0 pct) (-41.5 pct) (-40.8 pct) Net 94.39 124.14 225.00 (-24.0 pct) (-56.4 pct) (-45.5 pct) Net 50.36 85.23 150.00 (-40.9 pct) (-61.3 pct) (-56.8 pct) EPS 10.80 yen 18.87 yen 32.17 yen EPS Diluted 10.42 yen 17.64 yen Ann Div 8.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen 3.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as mainstays. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.