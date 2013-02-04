版本:
TABLE-Hitachi -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Feb 4 (Reuters)- 
          Hitachi Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2012        Dec 31, 2011     Mar 31, 2013 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             6.47 trln           6.84 trln        8.90 trln  
                   (-5.4 pct)          (+1.1 pct)       (-7.9 pct)  
  Operating          231.94              265.73           420.00    
                   (-12.7 pct)         (-21.4 pct)      (+1.9 pct)  
  Pretax             175.68              216.99           330.00    
                   (-19.0 pct)         (-41.5 pct)      (-40.8 pct) 
  Net                 94.39              124.14           225.00    
                   (-24.0 pct)         (-56.4 pct)      (-45.5 pct) 
  Net                 50.36               85.23           150.00    
                   (-40.9 pct)         (-61.3 pct)      (-56.8 pct) 
  EPS               10.80 yen           18.87 yen        32.17 yen  
  EPS Diluted       10.42 yen           17.64 yen                   
  Ann Div                               8.00 yen                    
  -Q2 Div           5.00 yen            3.00 yen                    
  -Q4 Div                               5.00 yen                    
  NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as mainstays. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

