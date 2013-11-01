版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 1日 星期五 14:00 BJT

TABLE-Suzuki Motor -6-MTH group results

Nov 1 (Reuters)- 
             Suzuki Motor Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             1.37 trln           1.23 trln        2.80 trln  
                   (+11.7 pct)         (+0.1 pct)       (+8.6 pct)  
  Operating           90.30               66.14           170.00    
                   (+36.5 pct)         (+2.2 pct)       (+17.6 pct) 
  Recurring           92.41               70.00           180.00    
                   (+32.0 pct)         (+3.6 pct)       (+15.7 pct) 
  Net                 51.65               41.90           100.00    
                   (+23.3 pct)         (+30.9 pct)      (+24.4 pct) 
  EPS               92.07 yen           74.70 yen       178.26 yen  
  EPS Diluted       92.06 yen           68.64 yen                   
  Ann Div                               18.00 yen        20.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           10.00 yen           8.00 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               10.00 yen        10.00 yen  
  NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
