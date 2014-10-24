版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 24日 星期五 11:46 BJT

REFILE-TABLE-Hitachi Ltd -2014 6-month group forecast(SEC)

("Net*" in table is net profit attributable to shareholders)
Oct 23 (Reuters) -
              Hitachi Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 6 Months to      6 Months to 
               Sep 30, 2014     Sep 30, 2014  
                  LATEST          PREVIOUS    
                 FORECAST         FORECAST    
  Sales         4.49 trln        4.45 trln    
  Operating       214.00           185.00  
  PreTax          209.00           165.00        
  Net             144.00           105.00     
  Net*             91.00            60.00     
  NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of
electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as
mainstays. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S. securities
  and Exchange Commission.)    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on.
