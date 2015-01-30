版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 30日 星期五 14:10 BJT

TABLE-Makita -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Jan 30 (Reuters)- 
          Makita Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            311.12              283.14           400.00    
                 (+9.9 pct)          (+25.1 pct)      (+4.4 pct)  
  Operating         55.61               41.48            68.00    
                 (+34.1 pct)         (+20.1 pct)      (+23.8 pct) 
  Pretax            53.59               43.87            65.70    
                 (+22.1 pct)         (+29.5 pct)      (+15.3 pct) 
  Net               36.73               30.94            45.00    
                 (+18.7 pct)         (+31.5 pct)      (+17.0 pct) 
  EPS            270.58 yen          227.95 yen       331.53 yen  
  Ann Div                             91.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div         18.00 yen           18.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             73.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
