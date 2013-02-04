版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 4日 星期一 13:00 BJT

TABLE-Mitsui & Co -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Feb 4 (Reuters)- 
          Mitsui & Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2012        Dec 31, 2011     Mar 31, 2013 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             7.46 trln           7.84 trln                   
                   (-4.8 pct)          (+6.4 pct)                   
  Operating          182.87              289.36                     
                   (-36.8 pct)         (+16.4 pct)                  
  Pretax             246.32              332.47                     
                   (-25.9 pct)         (+20.6 pct)                  
  Net                253.91              340.25           310.00    
                   (-25.4 pct)         (+23.4 pct)      (-28.7 pct) 
  EPS              139.13 yen          186.46 yen       169.87 yen  
  EPS Diluted                          186.45 yen                   
  Ann Div                               55.00 yen        43.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           22.00 yen           27.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               28.00 yen        21.00 yen  
  NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐