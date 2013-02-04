TABLE-Mitsui & Co -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Feb 4 (Reuters)- Mitsui & Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 7.46 trln 7.84 trln (-4.8 pct) (+6.4 pct) Operating 182.87 289.36 (-36.8 pct) (+16.4 pct) Pretax 246.32 332.47 (-25.9 pct) (+20.6 pct) Net 253.91 340.25 310.00 (-25.4 pct) (+23.4 pct) (-28.7 pct) EPS 139.13 yen 186.46 yen 169.87 yen EPS Diluted 186.45 yen Ann Div 55.00 yen 43.00 yen -Q2 Div 22.00 yen 27.00 yen -Q4 Div 28.00 yen 21.00 yen NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.