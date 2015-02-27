TABLE-Panasonic -2014/15 div forecast

BRIEF-Rignet files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million
* In addition, selling stockholder may offer up to 4.8 million shares of co's common stock Source text (http://bit.ly/2q3Xi14) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual Div 18.00 yen -Q4 Div 10.00 yen NOTE - Panasonic Corpis one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. announces quarter ended March 31, 2017 financial results
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals total Q1 revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $7.0 million compared to $7.8 million for three months ended march 31, 2016