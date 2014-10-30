版本:
REFILE-TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -6-MTH group results (SEC)

(Adds EPS diluted)
Oct 30 (Reuters)- 
          Fuji Film Holdings Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           1.18 trln           1.17 trln        2.46 trln  
                 (+0.7 pct)          (+10.6 pct)      (+0.8 pct)  
  Operating         71.60               57.40           160.00    
                 (+24.7 pct)         (+35.7 pct)      (+13.6 pct) 
  Pretax            75.81               62.52           160.00    
                 (+21.3 pct)         (+89.6 pct)      (+1.8 pct)  
  Net               40.55               31.47            85.00    
                 (+28.9 pct)        (+200.4 pct)      (+4.9 pct)  
  EPS             84.13 yen           65.30 yen       176.36 yen  
  EPS Diluted     83.89 yen           65.13 yen
  Ann Div                             50.00 yen        50.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div         25.00 yen           20.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             30.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also
 produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
