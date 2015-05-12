版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 12日 星期二 15:56 BJT

CORRECTED-TABLE-Kubota -2014/15 group results (SEC)

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
May 12 (Reuters)- 
          Kubota Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 Year ended      Year ended   9 months to      NEXT  
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Dec 31, 2015      YEAR    
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales         1.59 trln       1.51 trln      1.25 trln      820.00   
               (+5.2 pct)      (+24.6 pct)                 (+10.1 pct) 
  Operating      204.15          202.43         165.00        110.00   
               (+0.8 pct)      (+66.8 pct)                  (+9.8 pct) 
  Pretax         211.26          211.29         170.00        113.00   
               (+0.0 pct)      (+66.1 pct)                  (+9.1 pct) 
  Net            140.01          131.66         110.00         74.00   
               (+6.3 pct)      (+68.7 pct)                 (+12.0 pct) 
  EPS          112.07 yen      104.94 yen      88.30 yen    59.40 yen  
  Ann Div       28.00 yen       28.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div       12.00 yen       10.00 yen                              
  -Q4 Div       16.00 yen       18.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐