TABLE-Toyota Motor -2013/14 group results (SEC)

May 8 (Reuters)- Toyota Motor Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 25.69 trln 22.06 trln 25.70 trln (+16.4 pct) (+18.7 pct) (+0.0 pct) Operating 2.29 trln 1.32 trln 2.30 trln (+73.5 pct) (+271.4 pct) (+0.3 pct) Pretax 2.44 trln 1.40 trln 2.39 trln (+73.9 pct) (+224.3 pct) (-2.1 pct) Net 1.82 trln 962.16 1.78 trln (+89.5 pct) (+239.3 pct) (-2.4 pct) EPS 575.30 yen 303.82 yen 561.56 yen EPS Diluted 574.92 yen 303.78 yen Ann Div 165.00 yen 90.00 yen -Q2 Div 65.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q4 Div 100.00 yen 60.00 yen NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.