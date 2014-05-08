TABLE-Toyota Motor -2013/14 group results (SEC)

May 8 (Reuters)-
Toyota Motor Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 25.69 trln 22.06 trln 25.70 trln
(+16.4 pct) (+18.7 pct) (+0.0 pct)
Operating 2.29 trln 1.32 trln 2.30 trln
(+73.5 pct) (+271.4 pct) (+0.3 pct)
Pretax 2.44 trln 1.40 trln 2.39 trln
(+73.9 pct) (+224.3 pct) (-2.1 pct)
Net 1.82 trln 962.16 1.78 trln
(+89.5 pct) (+239.3 pct) (-2.4 pct)
EPS 575.30 yen 303.82 yen 561.56 yen
EPS Diluted 574.92 yen 303.78 yen
Ann Div 165.00 yen 90.00 yen
-Q2 Div 65.00 yen 30.00 yen
-Q4 Div 100.00 yen 60.00 yen
NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
strong domestic market share and boasts
highly efficient and lean production system..
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
