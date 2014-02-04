版本:
REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -9-MTH group results (SEC)

          Panasonic Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

               9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
              Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                 LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                 RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales         5.68 trln           5.44 trln        7.40 trln  
               (+4.4 pct)          (-8.8 pct)       (+1.3 pct)  
  Operating      263.18                 121.95        270.00
             (+115.8 pct)        (+208.4 pct)      (+67.8 pct)
  Pretax         307.04            loss 269.40        210.00    
  Net            243.01            loss 623.83        100.00    
  EPS          105.13 yen        loss 269.86 yen     43.26 yen  
  Ann Div                              nil                      
  -Q2 Div       5.00 yen               nil                      
  -Q4 Div                              nil                      
  NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics
  makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others.

