TABLE-NEC -9-MTH group results

Jan 29 (Reuters)- 
             NEC Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales           2.00 trln           2.08 trln        3.00 trln  
                 (-3.9 pct)          (-4.0 pct)       (-1.4 pct)  
  Operating         35.64               23.74           120.00    
                 (+50.1 pct)         (-66.9 pct)      (+13.0 pct) 
  Recurring         36.38                5.49            90.00    
                (+562.6 pct)         (-89.4 pct)      (+30.1 pct) 
  Net               22.76            loss 15.09          35.00    
                                                      (+3.7 pct)  
  EPS             8.76 yen          loss 5.81 yen      13.47 yen  
  Ann Div                             4.00 yen         4.00 yen   
  -Q2 div            NIL                 NIL                      
  -Q4 div                             4.00 yen         4.00 yen   
  NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
