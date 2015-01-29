TABLE-NEC -9-MTH group results

UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec names new mobile marketing chief in delayed reshuffle
* Firm's personnel changes delayed amid S.Korea graft scandal
Jan 29 (Reuters)- NEC Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.00 trln 2.08 trln 3.00 trln (-3.9 pct) (-4.0 pct) (-1.4 pct) Operating 35.64 23.74 120.00 (+50.1 pct) (-66.9 pct) (+13.0 pct) Recurring 36.38 5.49 90.00 (+562.6 pct) (-89.4 pct) (+30.1 pct) Net 22.76 loss 15.09 35.00 (+3.7 pct) EPS 8.76 yen loss 5.81 yen 13.47 yen Ann Div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* AGREED TO ACQUIRE HILLARYS FROM ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION , FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF GBP 300 MILLION ($388.3 MILLION)
May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday. * MYLAN/GLAXO: Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday said it disagrees with the reasoning behind the U.S. Food and Drug Ad