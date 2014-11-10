TABLE-Bank of Yokohama -6-MTH group results

Nov 10 (Reuters)- Bank of Yokohama Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 147.58 143.53 (+2.8 pct) (-2.0 pct) Operating Recurring 57.05 49.53 110.00 (+15.1 pct) (+11.3 pct) (+7.6 pct) Net 35.08 31.07 66.00 (+12.9 pct) (+21.1 pct) (+8.7 pct) EPS 27.64 yen 23.85 yen 52.12 yen EPS Diluted 27.62 yen 23.83 yen Ann Div 12.00 yen 11.00 yen -Q2 div 5.50 yen 5.50 yen -Q4 div 6.50 yen 5.50 yen NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.