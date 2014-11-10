版本:
TABLE-Bank of Yokohama -6-MTH group results

Nov 10 (Reuters)- 
             Bank of Yokohama Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues           147.58              143.53                     
                   (+2.8 pct)          (-2.0 pct)                   
  Operating
  Recurring           57.05               49.53           110.00    
                   (+15.1 pct)         (+11.3 pct)      (+7.6 pct)  
  Net                 35.08               31.07            66.00    
                   (+12.9 pct)         (+21.1 pct)      (+8.7 pct)  
  EPS               27.64 yen           23.85 yen        52.12 yen  
  EPS Diluted       27.62 yen           23.83 yen                   
  Ann Div                               12.00 yen        11.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           5.50 yen            5.50 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               6.50 yen         5.50 yen   
  NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
