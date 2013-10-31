TABLE-TDK -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters)- TDK Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 484.73 412.04 930.00 (+17.6 pct) (+0.0 pct) (+10.2 pct) Operating 16.77 20.30 30.00 (-17.4 pct) (+36.4 pct) (+38.4 pct) Pretax 28.00 Pretax 17.72 18.39 (-3.6 pct) (+54.1 pct) Net 6.40 9.73 13.00 (-34.1 pct) (+44.7 pct) (+987.9 pct) EPS 50.90 yen 77.25 yen 103.33 yen EPS Diluted 48.32 yen 75.00 yen Ann Div 70.00 yen 70.00 yen -Q2 Div 30.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q4 Div 30.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and electronic parts such as ferrite cores.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.