公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 31日 星期四 14:01 BJT

TABLE-TDK -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters)- 
          TDK Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales              484.73              412.04           930.00    
                   (+17.6 pct)         (+0.0 pct)       (+10.2 pct) 
  Operating           16.77               20.30            30.00    
                   (-17.4 pct)         (+36.4 pct)      (+38.4 pct) 
  Pretax                                                   28.00    

  Pretax              17.72               18.39                     
                   (-3.6 pct)          (+54.1 pct)                  
  Net                  6.40                9.73            13.00    
                   (-34.1 pct)         (+44.7 pct)     (+987.9 pct) 
  EPS               50.90 yen           77.25 yen       103.33 yen  
  EPS Diluted       48.32 yen           75.00 yen                   
  Ann Div                               70.00 yen        70.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           30.00 yen           40.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               30.00 yen        40.00 yen  
  NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and 
 electronic parts such as ferrite cores.. 

