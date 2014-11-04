REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -2014/15 group forecast(SEC)

(Fixes formats)
Oct 31 (Reuters) -
Panasonic Corp
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full Year to Full Year to
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Sales 7.75 trln 7.75 trln
Operating 350.00 310.00
PreTax 160.00 120.00
Net 175.00 140.00
EPS 75.71 yen 60.57 yen
NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer
electronics
makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National'
brands, among others.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S. securities
and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on.