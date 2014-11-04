版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 4日 星期二

REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -2014/15 group forecast(SEC)

(Fixes formats)
Oct 31 (Reuters) -
              Panasonic Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Mar 31, 2015      Mar 31, 2015   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales          7.75 trln         7.75 trln    
  Operating       350.00            310.00      
  PreTax          160.00            120.00      
  Net             175.00            140.00      
  EPS            75.71 yen         60.57 yen    
  NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer
electronics
  makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National'
brands, among others. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S. securities
  and Exchange Commission.)    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on.
