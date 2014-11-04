REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -2014/15 group forecast(SEC)

(Fixes formats) Oct 31 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.75 trln 7.75 trln Operating 350.00 310.00 PreTax 160.00 120.00 Net 175.00 140.00 EPS 75.71 yen 60.57 yen NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.