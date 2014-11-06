版本:
TABLE-Mitsui & Co -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Nov 6 (Reuters)- 
              Mitsui & Co Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             5.48 trln           5.52 trln                   
                   (-0.9 pct)                                       
  Operating
  Pretax             312.08              315.65                     
                   (-1.1 pct)                                       
  Net                222.66              203.69           380.00    
                   (+9.3 pct)                           (+8.5 pct)  
  EPS Basic        124.22 yen          111.60 yen       211.99 yen  
  EPS Diluted      124.20 yen          111.60 yen                   
  Ann Div                               59.00 yen        64.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           32.00 yen           25.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               34.00 yen        32.00 yen  
  NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
