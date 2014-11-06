TABLE-Mitsui & Co -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Nov 6 (Reuters)-
Mitsui & Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 5.48 trln 5.52 trln
(-0.9 pct)
Operating
Pretax 312.08 315.65
(-1.1 pct)
Net 222.66 203.69 380.00
(+9.3 pct) (+8.5 pct)
EPS Basic 124.22 yen 111.60 yen 211.99 yen
EPS Diluted 124.20 yen 111.60 yen
Ann Div 59.00 yen 64.00 yen
-Q2 Div 32.00 yen 25.00 yen
-Q4 Div 34.00 yen 32.00 yen
NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
*Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.