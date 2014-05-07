版本:
TABLE-Nintendo -2013/14 group results

May 7 (Reuters)- 
          Nintendo Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                  Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
               Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                  LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS          RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           571.73          635.42         590.00                 
               (-10.0 pct)      (-1.9 pct)     (+3.2 pct)               
  Operating     loss 46.43      loss 36.41        40.00                 
  Recurring         6.09           10.48          35.00                 
               (-41.9 pct)                    (+475.0 pct)              
  Net           loss 23.22          7.10          20.00                 
  EPS        loss 183.59 yen     55.52 yen     168.96 yen               
  Ann Div       100.00 yen      100.00 yen     120.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div          nil              nil                                 
  -Q4 Div       100.00 yen      100.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game 
 machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
