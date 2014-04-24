TABLE-Canon -Q1 group results (SEC)

BRIEF-Deerfield Management Co announces plan to acquire Adeptus Health
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield join forces to enable high quality emergency care
Apr 24 (Reuters)- Canon Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 868.31 816.65 3.86 trln (+6.3 pct) (-1.5 pct) (+3.4 pct) Operating 82.64 54.77 365.00 (+50.9 pct) (-33.8 pct) (+8.2 pct) Pretax 79.19 60.26 370.00 (+31.4 pct) (-35.0 pct) (+6.4 pct) Net 47.61 40.91 240.00 (+16.4 pct) (-33.5 pct) (+4.1 pct) EPS 42.11 yen 35.49 yen 213.53 yen EPS Diluted 42.11 yen 35.49 yen Ann Div 130.00 yen -Q2 Div 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 65.00 yen NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer