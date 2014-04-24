版本:
TABLE-Canon -Q1 group results (SEC)

Apr 24 (Reuters)- 
          Canon Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                  Mar 31, 2014        Mar 31, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales              868.31              816.65          3.86 trln  
                   (+6.3 pct)          (-1.5 pct)       (+3.4 pct)  
  Operating           82.64               54.77           365.00    
                   (+50.9 pct)         (-33.8 pct)      (+8.2 pct)  
  Pretax              79.19               60.26           370.00    
                   (+31.4 pct)         (-35.0 pct)      (+6.4 pct)  
  Net                 47.61               40.91           240.00    
                   (+16.4 pct)         (-33.5 pct)      (+4.1 pct)  
  EPS               42.11 yen           35.49 yen       213.53 yen  
  EPS Diluted       42.11 yen           35.49 yen                   
  Ann Div                              130.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div                               65.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               65.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
