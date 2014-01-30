版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 14:00 BJT

TABLE-NEC -9-MTH group results

Jan 30 (Reuters)- 
             NEC Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales           2.08 trln           2.17 trln        3.00 trln  
                 (-4.0 pct)          (+2.7 pct)       (-2.3 pct)  
  Operating         23.74               71.81           100.00    
                 (-66.9 pct)                          (-12.8 pct) 
  Recurring          5.49               51.76            70.00    
                 (-89.4 pct)                          (-23.9 pct) 
  Net            loss 15.09             11.46            20.00    

  EPS           loss 5.81 yen         4.41 yen         7.70 yen   
  Ann Div                             4.00 yen         4.00 yen   
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                             4.00 yen         4.00 yen   
  NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker. 
