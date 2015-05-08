TABLE-Toyota Motor -2014/15 group results (SEC)

May 8 (Reuters)-
Toyota Motor Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 27.23 trln 25.69 trln 27.50 trln
(+6.0 pct) (+16.4 pct) (+1.0 pct)
Operating 2.75 trln 2.29 trln 2.80 trln
(+20.0 pct) (+73.5 pct) (+1.8 pct)
Pretax 2.89 trln 2.44 trln 2.97 trln
(+18.5 pct) (+73.9 pct) (+2.7 pct)
Net 2.17 trln 1.82 trln 2.25 trln
(+19.2 pct) (+89.5 pct) (+3.5 pct)
EPS 688.02 yen 575.30 yen 715.01 yen
EPS Diluted 687.66 yen 574.92 yen
Ann Div 200.00 yen 165.00 yen
-Q2 Div 75.00 yen 65.00 yen
-Q4 Div 125.00 yen 100.00 yen
NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
strong domestic market share and boasts
highly efficient and lean production system..
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.