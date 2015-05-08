TABLE-Toyota Motor -2014/15 group results (SEC)

May 8 (Reuters)- Toyota Motor Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 27.23 trln 25.69 trln 27.50 trln (+6.0 pct) (+16.4 pct) (+1.0 pct) Operating 2.75 trln 2.29 trln 2.80 trln (+20.0 pct) (+73.5 pct) (+1.8 pct) Pretax 2.89 trln 2.44 trln 2.97 trln (+18.5 pct) (+73.9 pct) (+2.7 pct) Net 2.17 trln 1.82 trln 2.25 trln (+19.2 pct) (+89.5 pct) (+3.5 pct) EPS 688.02 yen 575.30 yen 715.01 yen EPS Diluted 687.66 yen 574.92 yen Ann Div 200.00 yen 165.00 yen -Q2 Div 75.00 yen 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 125.00 yen 100.00 yen NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.