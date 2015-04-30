TABLE-Sony -2014/15 group results (SEC)

Apr 30 (Reuters)- Sony Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 8.22 trln 7.77 trln 7.90 trln (+5.8 pct) (+14.3 pct) (-3.8 pct) Operating 68.55 26.50 320.00 (+158.7 pct) (-88.3 pct) (+367.2 pct) Pretax 39.73 25.74 345.00 (+54.3 pct) (-89.4 pct) (+769.0 pct) Net loss 125.98 loss 128.37 140.00 EPS loss 113.04 yen loss 124.99 yen Ann Div NIL 25.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL 12.50 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div NIL 12.50 yen NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.