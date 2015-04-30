版本:
中国
2015年 4月 30日

TABLE-Sony -2014/15 group results (SEC)

Apr 30 (Reuters)- 
          Sony Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                  Year ended       Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
               Mar 31, 2015     Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016      YEAR    
                  LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS           RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales         8.22 trln        7.77 trln       7.90 trln               
                (+5.8 pct)      (+14.3 pct)     (-3.8 pct)               
  Operating       68.55            26.50          320.00                 
               (+158.7 pct)     (-88.3 pct)    (+367.2 pct)              
  Pretax          39.73            25.74          345.00                 
               (+54.3 pct)      (-89.4 pct)    (+769.0 pct)              
  Net          loss 125.98      loss 128.37       140.00                 
  EPS        loss 113.04 yen  loss 124.99 yen                            
  Ann Div          NIL           25.00 yen                               
  -Q2 Div          NIL           12.50 yen       10.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div          NIL           12.50 yen                               
  NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer 
 electronics. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

