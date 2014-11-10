TABLE-Bank of Yokohama -6-MTH parent results

Nov 10 (Reuters)- Bank of Yokohama Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 122.55 120.26 (+1.9 pct) (-3.7 pct) Operating Recurring 51.08 45.66 100.00 (+11.8 pct) (+16.1 pct) (+8.2 pct) Net 33.37 30.66 63.00 (+8.8 pct) (+24.6 pct) (+7.2 pct) EPS 26.29 yen 23.53 yen 49.75 yen Ann Div 12.00 yen 11.00 yen -Q2 div 5.50 yen 5.50 yen -Q4 div 6.50 yen 5.50 yen NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.