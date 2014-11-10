版本:
TABLE-Bank of Yokohama -6-MTH parent results

Nov 10 (Reuters)- 
             Bank of Yokohama Ltd 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues         122.55              120.26                     
                 (+1.9 pct)          (-3.7 pct)                   
  Operating
  Recurring         51.08               45.66           100.00    
                 (+11.8 pct)         (+16.1 pct)      (+8.2 pct)  
  Net               33.37               30.66            63.00    
                 (+8.8 pct)          (+24.6 pct)      (+7.2 pct)  
  EPS             26.29 yen           23.53 yen        49.75 yen  
  Ann Div                             12.00 yen        11.00 yen  
  -Q2 div         5.50 yen            5.50 yen                    
  -Q4 div                             6.50 yen         5.50 yen   
  NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
