TABLE-NEC -2013/14 group forecast

Apr 24 (Reuters) - NEC Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.04 trln 3.00 trln Operating 106.00 100.00 Recurring 69.00 70.00 Net 33.00 20.00 NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.