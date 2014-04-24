TABLE-NEC -2013/14 group forecast

BRIEF-Deerfield Management Co announces plan to acquire Adeptus Health
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield join forces to enable high quality emergency care
Apr 24 (Reuters) - NEC Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.04 trln 3.00 trln Operating 106.00 100.00 Recurring 69.00 70.00 Net 33.00 20.00 NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield join forces to enable high quality emergency care
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer