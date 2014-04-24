版本:
2014年 4月 24日

TABLE-NEC -2013/14 group forecast

              NEC Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Mar 31, 2014      Mar 31, 2014   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales          3.04 trln         3.00 trln    
  Operating       106.00            100.00      
  Recurring        69.00             70.00      
  Net              33.00             20.00      
  NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker.    
