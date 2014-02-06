版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 6日 星期四 14:42 BJT

REFILE-TABLE-Sony -9-MTH group results (SEC)

(Adds percent change figure(+3.6 pct) for year ago sales)
Feb 6 (Reuters)- 
          Sony Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           5.90 trln           5.07 trln        7.70 trln  
                 (+16.4 pct)          (+3.6 pct)      (+13.2 pct) 
  Operating        141.45               82.96            80.00    
                 (+70.5 pct)                          (-65.2 pct) 
  Pretax           141.99               58.49            80.00    
                (+142.7 pct)                          (-67.4 pct) 
  Net               11.17            loss 50.87       loss 110.00 
  EPS             10.92 yen        loss 50.69 yen                 
  Ann Div                             25.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div         12.50 yen           12.50 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             12.50 yen                   
  NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer 
 electronics. 

