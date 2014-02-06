REFILE-TABLE-Sony -9-MTH group results (SEC)

(Adds percent change figure(+3.6 pct) for year ago sales) Feb 6 (Reuters)- Sony Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 5.90 trln 5.07 trln 7.70 trln (+16.4 pct) (+3.6 pct) (+13.2 pct) Operating 141.45 82.96 80.00 (+70.5 pct) (-65.2 pct) Pretax 141.99 58.49 80.00 (+142.7 pct) (-67.4 pct) Net 11.17 loss 50.87 loss 110.00 EPS 10.92 yen loss 50.69 yen Ann Div 25.00 yen -Q2 Div 12.50 yen 12.50 yen -Q4 Div 12.50 yen NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .