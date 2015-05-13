版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 13日 星期三 11:20 BJT

TABLE-Kubota -2014/15 group results (SEC)

May 13 (Reuters)- 
          Kubota Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 Year ended      Year ended      9 months to        NEXT  
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014     Dec 31, 2015       YEAR    
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO         COMPANY        COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULT          FORECAST     H1 FORECAST 
  Sales         1.59 trln       1.51 trln       1.25 trln        820.00   
               (+5.2 pct)      (+24.6 pct)                    (+10.1 pct) 
  Operating      204.15          202.43           165.00         110.00   
               (+0.8 pct)      (+66.8 pct)                     (+9.8 pct) 
  Pretax         211.26          211.29           170.00         113.00   
               (+0.0 pct)      (+66.1 pct)                     (+9.1 pct) 
  Net            140.01          131.66           110.00          74.00   
               (+6.3 pct)      (+68.7 pct)                    (+12.0 pct) 
  EPS          112.07 yen      104.94 yen       88.30 yen      59.40 yen  
  Ann Div       28.00 yen       28.00 yen                                 
  -Q2 Div       12.00 yen       10.00 yen                                 
  -Q4 Div       16.00 yen       18.00 yen                                 
  NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐