版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 29日 星期三 14:01 BJT

TABLE-Komatsu -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Jan 29 (Reuters)- 
          Komatsu Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           1.39 trln           1.35 trln        1.86 trln  
                 (+2.9 pct)          (-6.8 pct)       (-1.3 pct)  
  Operating        165.63              150.49           210.00    
                 (+10.1 pct)         (-21.6 pct)      (-0.8 pct)  
  Pretax           170.13              145.59           209.00    
                 (+16.9 pct)         (-21.6 pct)      (+2.1 pct)  
  Net              115.34               91.10           136.00    
                 (+26.6 pct)         (-29.6 pct)      (+7.7 pct)  
  EPS            121.01 yen           95.66 yen       142.69 yen  
  Ann Div                             48.00 yen        58.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div         29.00 yen           24.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             24.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, 
 such as hydraulic power shovels. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐