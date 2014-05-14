版本:
TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -2013/14 group results

May 14 (Reuters)- 
          Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Revenues        5.18 trln       4.76 trln                              
                 (+8.7 pct)      (-3.8 pct)                              
  Recurring       1.69 trln       1.34 trln                              
                 (+26.1 pct)     (-8.7 pct)                              
  Net              984.85          852.62                                
                 (+15.5 pct)     (-13.1 pct)                             
  EPS             68.29 yen       58.99 yen                              
  EPS Diluted     68.04 yen       58.89 yen                              
  Ann Div         16.00 yen       13.00 yen      16.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         7.00 yen        6.00 yen       8.00 yen                
  -Q4 Div         9.00 yen        7.00 yen       8.00 yen                
  NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
