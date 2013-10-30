TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 30 (Reuters)-
Fuji Film Holdings Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 1.17 trln 1.06 trln 2.35 trln
(+10.6 pct) (-2.0 pct) (+6.1 pct)
Operating 57.40 42.29 140.00
(+35.7 pct) (-28.4 pct) (+22.7 pct)
Pretax 62.52 32.98 140.00
(+89.6 pct) (+0.7 pct) (+17.5 pct)
Net 31.47 10.47 70.00
(+200.4 pct) (-29.7 pct) (+29.0 pct)
EPS 65.30 yen 21.74 yen 145.27 yen
EPS Diluted 65.13 yen 21.22 yen
Ann Div 40.00 yen 50.00 yen
-Q2 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen
-Q4 Div 20.00 yen 30.00 yen
NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also
produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products.
