TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 30 (Reuters)- 
          Fuji Film Holdings Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             1.17 trln           1.06 trln        2.35 trln  
                   (+10.6 pct)         (-2.0 pct)       (+6.1 pct)  
  Operating           57.40               42.29           140.00    
                   (+35.7 pct)         (-28.4 pct)      (+22.7 pct) 
  Pretax              62.52               32.98           140.00    
                   (+89.6 pct)         (+0.7 pct)       (+17.5 pct) 
  Net                 31.47               10.47            70.00    
                  (+200.4 pct)         (-29.7 pct)      (+29.0 pct) 
  EPS               65.30 yen           21.74 yen       145.27 yen  
  EPS Diluted       65.13 yen           21.22 yen                   
  Ann Div                               40.00 yen        50.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           20.00 yen           20.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               20.00 yen        30.00 yen  
  NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also
 produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. 

