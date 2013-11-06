版本:
TABLE-Toyota Motor -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Nov 6 (Reuters)- 
          Toyota Motor Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            12.54 trln          10.91 trln       25.00 trln  
                   (+14.9 pct)         (+36.1 pct)      (+13.3 pct) 
  Operating         1.26 trln            693.75          2.20 trln  
                   (+81.0 pct)                          (+66.6 pct) 
  Pretax            1.34 trln            794.54          2.29 trln  
                   (+69.1 pct)                          (+63.1 pct) 
  Net               1.00 trln            548.27          1.67 trln  
                   (+82.5 pct)        (+572.1 pct)      (+73.6 pct) 
  EPS              315.80 yen          173.13 yen       526.98 yen  
  EPS Diluted      315.58 yen          173.13 yen                   
  Ann Div                               90.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div           65.00 yen           30.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               60.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
  strong domestic market share and boasts
  highly efficient and lean production system.. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
