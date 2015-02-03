版本:
TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -9-MTH group results

Feb 3 (Reuters)- 
             Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues          4.26 trln           3.81 trln                   
                   (+11.7 pct)         (+10.9 pct)                  
  Operating
  Recurring         1.48 trln           1.26 trln                   
                   (+17.8 pct)         (+34.5 pct)                  
  Net                926.97              785.42                     
                   (+18.0 pct)         (+47.5 pct)                  
  EPS               65.50 yen           54.84 yen                   
  EPS Diluted       65.20 yen           54.66 yen                   
  Ann Div                               16.00 yen        18.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           9.00 yen            7.00 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               9.00 yen         9.00 yen   
  NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
