TABLE-Komatsu -2012/13 group forecast(SEC)

BRIEF-Cardtronics announces $300 mln private offering of senior notes
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Komatsu Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.92 trln 1.97 trln Operating 230.00 262.00 PreTax 222.00 252.00 Net 138.00 157.00 EPS 144.91 yen 164.86 yen NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 30 SpaceX is aiming for another space industry first on Thursday when it plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket that has flown before, a key step in billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's quest to cut the cost of space flight.
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018