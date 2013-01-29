版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 29日 星期二 14:01 BJT

TABLE-Komatsu -2012/13 group forecast(SEC)

Jan 29 (Reuters) -
              Komatsu Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Mar 31, 2013      Mar 31, 2013   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales          1.92 trln         1.97 trln    
  Operating       230.00            262.00      
  PreTax          222.00            252.00      
  Net             138.00            157.00      
  EPS           144.91 yen        164.86 yen    
  NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, 
 such as hydraulic power shovels. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

