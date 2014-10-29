版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 29日 星期三 14:42 BJT

REFILE-TABLE-Hitachi -6-MTH group results (SEC)

(Net profit in headline and alert, and second net profit in table are net profit attributable
to shareholders. Adds EPS diluted)
Oct 29 (Reuters)- 
          Hitachi Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           4.50 trln           4.47 trln        9.50 trln  
                 (+0.6 pct)          (+2.6 pct)       (-1.2 pct)  
  Operating        214.02              173.48           580.00    
                 (+23.4 pct)         (+6.0 pct)       (+8.9 pct)  
  Pretax           209.51              135.56           530.00    
                 (+54.6 pct)         (+16.6 pct)      (-6.7 pct)  
  Net              144.83               69.37           360.00    
                (+108.8 pct)         (+5.9 pct)       (-1.1 pct)  
  Net               91.54               32.77           250.00    
                (+179.4 pct)         (+8.8 pct)       (-5.7 pct)  
  EPS             18.96 yen           6.78 yen         51.77 yen  
  EPS Diluted     18.94 yen           6.78 yen
  Ann Div                             10.50 yen                   
  -Q2 Div         6.00 yen            5.00 yen                    
  -Q4 Div                             5.50 yen                    
  NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with
semiconductors and computers as mainstays. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
