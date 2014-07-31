TABLE-Hitachi -Q1 group results (SEC)

Jul 31 (Reuters)- Hitachi Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 2.14 trln 2.08 trln 9.40 trln (+2.6 pct) (-1.8 pct) (-2.2 pct) Operating 80.18 55.49 560.00 (+44.5 pct) (-12.7 pct) (+5.1 pct) Pretax 81.36 55.40 510.00 (+46.9 pct) (+13.4 pct) (-10.2 pct) Net 52.08 22.63 340.00 (+130.1 pct) (+11.1 pct) (-6.6 pct) Net 28.87 10.80 230.00 (+167.5 pct) (+54.0 pct) (-13.2 pct) EPS 5.98 yen 2.23 yen 47.63 yen Ann Div 10.50 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.50 yen NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as mainstays. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.