TABLE-Hitachi -Q1 group results (SEC)

Jul 31 (Reuters)- 
          Hitachi Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           2.14 trln           2.08 trln        9.40 trln  
                 (+2.6 pct)          (-1.8 pct)       (-2.2 pct)  
  Operating         80.18               55.49           560.00    
                 (+44.5 pct)         (-12.7 pct)      (+5.1 pct)  
  Pretax            81.36               55.40           510.00    
                 (+46.9 pct)         (+13.4 pct)      (-10.2 pct) 
  Net               52.08               22.63           340.00    
                (+130.1 pct)         (+11.1 pct)      (-6.6 pct)  
  Net               28.87               10.80           230.00    
                (+167.5 pct)         (+54.0 pct)      (-13.2 pct) 
  EPS             5.98 yen            2.23 yen         47.63 yen  
  Ann Div                             10.50 yen                   
  -Q2 Div                             5.00 yen                    
  -Q4 Div                             5.50 yen                    
  NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as mainstays. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
