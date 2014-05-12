版本:
TABLE-Pioneer -2013/14 parent results

May 12 (Reuters)- 
          Pioneer  Corp 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to     NEXT     
              Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales          296.19          301.01                                
               (-1.6 pct)      (+11.4 pct)                             
  Operating        2.41            6.81                                
               (-64.6 pct)                                             
  Recurring        2.46           12.35                                
               (-80.1 pct)     (-17.0 pct)                             
  Net           loss 1.63       loss 5.51                              
  EPS         loss 4.57 yen  loss 17.16 yen                            
  Ann Div          nil             nil            nil                  
  -Q2 Div          nil             nil            nil                  
  -Q4 Div          nil             nil            nil                  
  NOTE - Pioneer  Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment
  and car audio. 
