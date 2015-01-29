版本:
REFILE-TABLE-Kyocera -9-MTH group results (SEC)

(Adds Q4 Dividend figure of company forecast)
Jan 29 (Reuters)- 
          Kyocera Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             1.10 trln           1.07 trln        1.53 trln  
                   (+2.8 pct)          (+15.6 pct)      (+5.7 pct)  
  Operating           90.22               89.70           135.00    
                   (+0.6 pct)          (+75.1 pct)      (+12.0 pct) 
  Pretax             114.67              110.34           158.00    
                   (+3.9 pct)          (+60.2 pct)      (+8.0 pct)  
  Net                 73.97               69.36            97.00    
                   (+6.6 pct)          (+54.2 pct)      (+9.3 pct)  
  EPS              201.63 yen          189.07 yen       264.40 yen  
  EPS Diluted      201.63 yen          189.07 yen                   
  Ann Div                                                80.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           40.00 yen           80.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               40.00 yen        40.00 yen           
  NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, 
 highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and
  capacitors. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
