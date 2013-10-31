版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 31日 星期四 14:34 BJT

REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters)- 
          Panasonic Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

               6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
              Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                 LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                 RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales         3.71 trln           3.64 trln        7.40 trln  
               (+1.9 pct)          (-9.2 pct)       (+1.3 pct)  
  Operating      146.59               87.37           270.00
               (+67.8 pct)          (+83.5 pct)       (+67.8 pct)      
  Pretax         207.41            loss 278.67        210.00    
  Net            169.33            loss 685.17        100.00    
  EPS           73.25 yen        loss 296.39 yen     43.26 yen  
  Ann Div                              nil                      
  -Q2 Div       5.00 yen               nil                      
  -Q4 Div                              nil                      
  NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics
  makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others.

