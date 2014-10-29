版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 29日 星期三 15:00 BJT

TABLE-Nintendo -6-MTH group results

Oct 29 (Reuters)- 
             Nintendo Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales            171.40              196.58           590.00    
                 (-12.8 pct)         (-2.2 pct)       (+3.2 pct)  
  Operating     loss 215 mln         loss 23.28          40.00    
  Recurring         22.20                1.25            35.00    
                                                     (+475.0 pct) 
  Net               14.30              600 mln           20.00    
  EPS            120.81 yen           4.69 yen        168.96 yen  
  Ann Div                            100.00 yen       120.00 yen  
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                            100.00 yen       120.00 yen  
  NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game 
 machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐