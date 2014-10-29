TABLE-Nintendo -6-MTH group results

BRIEF-Gruden Group entered into strategic partnership with Paypal
* Entered into a strategic partnership with Paypal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 29 (Reuters)- Nintendo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 171.40 196.58 590.00 (-12.8 pct) (-2.2 pct) (+3.2 pct) Operating loss 215 mln loss 23.28 40.00 Recurring 22.20 1.25 35.00 (+475.0 pct) Net 14.30 600 mln 20.00 EPS 120.81 yen 4.69 yen 168.96 yen Ann Div 100.00 yen 120.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 100.00 yen 120.00 yen NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Entered into a strategic partnership with Paypal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.