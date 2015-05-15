版本:
TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -2014/15 group results

May 15 (Reuters)- 
          Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Revenues        5.64 trln       5.18 trln                              
                 (+8.9 pct)      (+8.7 pct)                              
  Recurring       1.71 trln       1.69 trln                              
                 (+1.1 pct)      (+26.1 pct)                             
  Net             1.03 trln        984.85                                
                 (+5.0 pct)      (+15.5 pct)                             
  EPS             73.22 yen       68.29 yen                              
  EPS Diluted     72.94 yen       68.04 yen                              
  Ann Div         18.00 yen       16.00 yen      18.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         9.00 yen        7.00 yen       9.00 yen                
  -Q4 Div         9.00 yen        9.00 yen       9.00 yen                
  NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings..
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

