TABLE-Canon -Q1 group results (SEC)

Apr 27 (Reuters)- 
          Canon Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Yearto  
                  Mar 31, 2015        Mar 31, 2014     Dec 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales              857.45              868.31          3.86 trln  
                   (-1.3 pct)          (+6.3 pct)       (+3.6 pct)  
  Operating           66.20               82.64           380.00    
                   (-19.9 pct)         (+50.9 pct)      (+4.5 pct)  
  Pretax              61.28               79.19           390.00    
                   (-22.6 pct)         (+31.4 pct)      (+1.8 pct)  
  Net                 33.93               47.61           255.00    
                   (-28.7 pct)         (+16.4 pct)      (+0.1 pct)  
  EPS               31.07 yen           42.11 yen       233.53 yen  
  EPS Diluted       31.07 yen           42.11 yen                   
  Ann Div                              150.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div                               65.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               85.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

