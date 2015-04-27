TABLE-Canon -Q1 group results (SEC)

Apr 27 (Reuters)-
Canon Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Yearto
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 857.45 868.31 3.86 trln
(-1.3 pct) (+6.3 pct) (+3.6 pct)
Operating 66.20 82.64 380.00
(-19.9 pct) (+50.9 pct) (+4.5 pct)
Pretax 61.28 79.19 390.00
(-22.6 pct) (+31.4 pct) (+1.8 pct)
Net 33.93 47.61 255.00
(-28.7 pct) (+16.4 pct) (+0.1 pct)
EPS 31.07 yen 42.11 yen 233.53 yen
EPS Diluted 31.07 yen 42.11 yen
Ann Div 150.00 yen
-Q2 Div 65.00 yen
-Q4 Div 85.00 yen
NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
