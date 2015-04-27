TABLE-Canon -Q1 group results (SEC)

Apr 27 (Reuters)- Canon Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Yearto Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 857.45 868.31 3.86 trln (-1.3 pct) (+6.3 pct) (+3.6 pct) Operating 66.20 82.64 380.00 (-19.9 pct) (+50.9 pct) (+4.5 pct) Pretax 61.28 79.19 390.00 (-22.6 pct) (+31.4 pct) (+1.8 pct) Net 33.93 47.61 255.00 (-28.7 pct) (+16.4 pct) (+0.1 pct) EPS 31.07 yen 42.11 yen 233.53 yen EPS Diluted 31.07 yen 42.11 yen Ann Div 150.00 yen -Q2 Div 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 85.00 yen NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.