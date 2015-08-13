BRIEF-Nestle says says noodle recall cost 66 mln Sfr in H1

Aug 13 (Reuters) -
* Nestle cfo says overall economic situation in china is
difficult, process of turnaround on track
* Nestle cfo says costs of noodle recall 66 million sfr in
h1
* Nestle cfo says careful about outlook for china given
volatile trading environment
* Nestle cfo says doesn't want to comment on whether organic
growth will be better in h2 than h1
* Nestle cfo says capital efficiency will be at top of his
agenda
* Nestle cfo says intends to complete share buyback if
market conditions allow
* Nestle says maggi noodle recall had some impact on other
products in region, but limited
(Reporting By Zurich Slot)