版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 8月 14日 星期五 13:57 BJT

BRIEF-Swiss Life looking for bolt-on acquisitions in Europe-CEO

Aug 14 Swiss Life Holding AG

* CEO says looking for bolt-on acquisitions in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

