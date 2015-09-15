Mondelez is looking to Indonesia, Latin America for future cocoa supply

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
ZURICH, Sept 15 Mondelez International, maker of candy including Cadbury and Matterhorn-shaped Toblerone, is looking to Indonesia and "select countries" in Latin America for future cocoa supply, the head of its European business said on Tuesday.
Hubert Weber said the company and industry know that the Ivory Coast and Ghana, which now supply 85 percent of the world's cocoa, will not be able to keep pace with the world's growing demand.
With clear targets for growth, Weber said, the company is looking beyond these traditional suppliers to ensure it can get enough cocoa for its products that also include Oreo cookies.
"We are looking to Indonesia and select countries in Latin America," Weber said at an event in Zurich. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes-Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.