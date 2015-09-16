REFILE-Nestle enters agreement to develop ulcerative colitis therapy

(Refiles to remove extraneous Reuters Instrument Code)
ZURICH, Sept 16 Nestle is working with
Lipid Therapeutics to develop and commercialise a new
therapeutic treatment for mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis,
which can causes ulcers, bleeding and pain due to inflammation
of the colon, the company said on Wednesday.
Nestle Health Science intends to develop an add-on therapy
to an existing one that is commonly used but with which 40
percent of patients continue to experience flare-ups, the
company said.
The LT-02 compound under development by Nestle can help to
heal ulcers and restore lining of the colon wall, reducing
chances of the condition returing. The agreement is part of
Nestle Health Science's strategy to develop its product
portfolio for gastrointestinal diseases, it said.
