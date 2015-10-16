版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 10月 16日 星期五 12:50 BJT

BRIEF-Givaudan says Thoen head of science and technology, Mutsaerts head of procurement

Oct 16 (Reuters) -

* Givaudan says two new executive committee members

* Givaudan says chris thoen head of global science and technology, willem mutsaerts head of procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

