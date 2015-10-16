BRIEF-Nestle should have long-term ambitions of 5-6 pct organic growth-CEO

Oct 16 (Reuters) -
Nestle says hopeful that can return Maggi noodles to shelves in India sooner rather than later
* Nestle ceo says hopes nestle can land R&R ice cream joint venture as soon as possible, still in advanced talks
* CEO says Nestle should still have long-term ambitions of organic growth of 5-6 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai