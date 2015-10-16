BRIEF-Nestle should have long-term ambitions of 5-6 pct organic growth-CEO

Oct 16 (Reuters) -

Nestle says hopeful that can return Maggi noodles to shelves in India sooner rather than later

* Nestle ceo says hopes nestle can land R&R ice cream joint venture as soon as possible, still in advanced talks

* CEO says Nestle should still have long-term ambitions of organic growth of 5-6 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)