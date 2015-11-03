版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 3日 星期二 17:18 BJT

BRIEF-UBS CEO says will be north of 5 pct for new leverage ratio requirement

Nov 3 UBS Group Ag

* UBS CEO says we're going to be north of 5 percent on first day of new leverage requirement Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

