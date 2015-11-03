版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 3日 星期二 15:06 BJT

BRIEF-UBS CEO sees no major changes going forward from last few quarters-CNBC

Nov 3 UBS Group Ag

* UBS CEO tells CNBC doesn't see any major changes in respect to what we saw in last few quarters Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

