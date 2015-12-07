版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 7日 星期一 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-Roche says Gazyva/Gazyvaro induced remissions in hard-to-treat indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Dec 7 Roche Holding says:

* New data from pivotal study showed Gazyva/Gazyvaro induced deep remissions and provided meaningful quality of life improvements in people with difficult-to-treat indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma

* Pivotal Phase II study showed nearly 80 percent of people with hard To-Treat type of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia responded to investigational medicine venetoclax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

