BRIEF-Roche says Gazyva/Gazyvaro induced remissions in hard-to-treat indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma

UPDATE 1-ChemChina seeks U.S. anti-trust approval for Syngenta deal
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
Dec 7 Roche Holding says:
* New data from pivotal study showed Gazyva/Gazyvaro induced deep remissions and provided meaningful quality of life improvements in people with difficult-to-treat indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma
* Pivotal Phase II study showed nearly 80 percent of people with hard To-Treat type of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia responded to investigational medicine venetoclax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow by 2 percent in 2017 as long as there are no external shocks such as a renewed fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
LONDON, Jan 20 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday it was an "open question" whether migrants from the European Union would enjoy easier access to Britain after Brexit than those from other parts of the world.