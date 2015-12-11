BRIEF-Roche gives early data on cancer immunotherapy atezolizumab

Dec 11 Roche Holding Ag
* Roche says the combination of atezolizumab plus
nab-paclitaxel showed that approximately two thirds of people
responded to treatment regardless of their PD-L1 (programmed
death-ligand 1) status
* Data showed atezolizumab can be combined with
nab-paclitaxel to enhance the immune system to recognise and
destroy cancer cells
* "We are encouraged that a high proportion of people
responded to combined treatment with atezolizumab and
nab-paclitaxel chemotherapy, regardless of their PD-L1
expression," said Sandra Horning, MD, Roche's Chief Medical
Officer and Head of Global Product Development.
* Roche says this result indicates that combinations may
provide a way to increase the benefits of atezolizumab in a wide
range of people with triple-negative breast cancer.
